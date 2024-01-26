Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

RCI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 44,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,557. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 99.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,736,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,739,000 after purchasing an additional 396,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,818,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,131,000 after purchasing an additional 57,774 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,148,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $339,007,000 after acquiring an additional 505,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,260,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,370,000 after acquiring an additional 645,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

