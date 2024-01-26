Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.407 per share by the bank on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years.

RBCAA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,807. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Republic Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01.

In other news, EVP Juan Montano sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $255,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,877.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 17.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

