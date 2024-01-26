Pembina Pipeline Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,874 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,332% compared to the typical volume of 142 call options.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $132,486,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,640,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after buying an additional 1,786,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,309 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 58.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,441,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,847 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.2 %

PBA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 169,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,417. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $35.99.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.36%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.