Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.200-6.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

CASH traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $53.14. 55,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,633. Pathward Financial has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.28%.

In other Pathward Financial news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 65.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

