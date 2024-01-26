PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCARGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.15. The stock had a trading volume of 429,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,152. PACCAR has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.78.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in PACCAR by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

