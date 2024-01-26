PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.15. The stock had a trading volume of 429,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,152. PACCAR has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.78.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in PACCAR by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.