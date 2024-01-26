Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after buying an additional 548,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $45,866,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after acquiring an additional 331,067 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,456,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.19. The company had a trading volume of 53,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,820. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.