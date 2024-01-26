Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 490 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,669. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

