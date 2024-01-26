Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.84. The company had a trading volume of 99,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,751. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $117.19.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DTE

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.