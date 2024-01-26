Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FBCG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,751 shares. The company has a market cap of $509.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

