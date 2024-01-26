Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Crocs by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 26,800.0% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Crocs by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

CROX traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.27.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.29.

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

