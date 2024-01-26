Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. 348,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

