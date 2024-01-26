Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSO traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $12.28. 192,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,975. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PSO. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.44) to GBX 930 ($11.82) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.67.

Pearson Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

