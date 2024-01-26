Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $15,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,327,000 after purchasing an additional 133,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 104,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,472,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,926,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

CONMED Price Performance

CNMD traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $93.26. 33,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.55 and its 200 day moving average is $108.20. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.22 million. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

