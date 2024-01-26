Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,258 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.04. 121,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,740. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,779 shares of company stock worth $2,699,406 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

