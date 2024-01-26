Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $389,000 in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,582. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.28. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $83.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

