Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $396,000 Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $919.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $146.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.66 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

