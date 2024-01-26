Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,452 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 827,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

