Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other news, major shareholder S.P.A Leonardo sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $353,142,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,745,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,050,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

