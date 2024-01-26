Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,398 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,091,000 after acquiring an additional 455,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,473,000 after acquiring an additional 995,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,520,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HGV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

HGV traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $43.73. The company had a trading volume of 52,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,226. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.18%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

