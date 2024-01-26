Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 56,951 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 332.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,951 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 458.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSEC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.16. 237,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,252. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $7.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $202.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 654.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

In other news, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,606,130 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,573.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,750 shares of company stock worth $175,363 in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

