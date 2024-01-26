Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on February 21st

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

NFBK stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 24,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,882. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $595.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,367,000 after acquiring an additional 91,603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,582,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,444,000 after acquiring an additional 38,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 156,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

