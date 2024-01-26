Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Shares of NFBK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,882. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $597.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NFBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Further Reading

