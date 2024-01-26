Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SEE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.83. 187,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,506. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.91.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

