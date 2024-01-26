Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,905 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,338,514,000 after acquiring an additional 330,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,567,353 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,906,000 after purchasing an additional 325,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $388,188,000 after purchasing an additional 149,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LVS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,026. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.32%. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

