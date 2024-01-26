Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 706.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PIPR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.98. 6,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $120.97 and a 52 week high of $182.87. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.60.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $171,114.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,008,602 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PIPR. Northland Securities downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

