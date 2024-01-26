News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Position Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in News during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

NWSA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. 229,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,860. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.80 and a beta of 1.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

