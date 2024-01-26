Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Mplx has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Mplx has a payout ratio of 82.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Mplx to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.2%.

Mplx Trading Up 0.5 %

Mplx stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 224,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,722. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Mplx by 15.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

