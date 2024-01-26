Meter Governance (MTRG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $64.78 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $64.78 million and approximately $336,733.23 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $2.90 or 0.00006963 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,925,167 coins and its circulating supply is 22,301,605 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

