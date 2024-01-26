Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDRR remained flat at $5.05 during trading on Friday. 4,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,811. Medalist Diversified REIT has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

About Medalist Diversified REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 54,002 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the period. 50.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.