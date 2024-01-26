Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the casino operator on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

Las Vegas Sands has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.3% per year over the last three years. Las Vegas Sands has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.87. 1,002,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,152,539. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,013 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LVS

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.