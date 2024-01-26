Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces Earnings Results

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research updated its Q3 guidance to $6.50-8.00 EPS.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $21.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $844.42. 605,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,451. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $900.09. The firm has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $754.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $685.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $778.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.