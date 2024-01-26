KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.97

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.97 and last traded at $85.06, with a volume of 434301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.98.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

