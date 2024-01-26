JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $15.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.62. 5,161,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,833. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after acquiring an additional 610,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,294,342 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $112,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90,776 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 626,601 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,310,000 after acquiring an additional 105,924 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,160,395 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $31,174,000 after acquiring an additional 178,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

