Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $39.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.72.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 52,939,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,714,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $185.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.87, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.99. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.