Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Independent Bank Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IBTX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.92. 13,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,440. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.39. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 462.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

