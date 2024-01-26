Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.16. 145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
