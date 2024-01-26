Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.67.

HXL stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.68. The company had a trading volume of 740,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,641. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.46. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

