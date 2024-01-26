Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Heartland Financial USA has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. 15,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $273.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HTLF

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.