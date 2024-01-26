HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $70.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

HBT Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Activity

In other HBT Financial news, Director Patrick F. Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 58.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 366.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4,313.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 998.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 100.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

