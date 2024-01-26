Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hannover Rück Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.00. 1,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.68. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $85.99 and a twelve month high of $124.68.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

