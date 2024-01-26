Hanmi Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.4% per year over the last three years. Hanmi Financial has a payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

NASDAQ HAFC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.13. 45,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $520.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth $959,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,474,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,114,000 after buying an additional 71,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

