GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. GATX updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-7.700 EPS.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,679. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. GATX has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $133.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average is $115.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth $24,697,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GATX by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 177,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 144,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,420,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,306,000 after acquiring an additional 58,640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GATX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,353,000 after acquiring an additional 47,037 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 42,797 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

