First Northwest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

First Northwest Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. First Northwest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

NASDAQ:FNWB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.41. 1,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,993. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $138.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.75.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, COO Christopher J. Riffle sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $77,744.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,950.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 194,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 522.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,190 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 36.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 171,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Northwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

