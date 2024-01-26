Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,745,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,851,000 after buying an additional 321,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,933,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,617,000 after buying an additional 265,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 123,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $51.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.01.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 79.67%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

