Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Shares Gap Down to $1,284.27

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,284.27, but opened at $1,235.50. Fair Isaac shares last traded at $1,247.82, with a volume of 91,454 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,160.60.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,154.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $974.89.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

