Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Equinor ASA has raised its dividend by an average of 71.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 105.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,873. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

