Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, an increase of 206.8% from the December 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Shares of Dr. Martens stock remained flat at $0.98 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. Dr. Martens has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.21.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

