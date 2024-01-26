Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,017 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPNS. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 3.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Sapiens International stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.13. 7,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,975. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.16. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $130.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

