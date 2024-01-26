Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 9,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,534,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,611. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

FCPT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 38,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 127.78%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.