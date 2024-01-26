Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,444,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,496,056. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

